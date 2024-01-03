Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in central Topeka.

The crash was reported at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 12th and Washburn Avenue in central Topeka.

One person was reported to have been taken to the hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.