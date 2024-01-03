Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in central Topeka

Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday at S.W. 12th and Washburn Avenue...
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday at S.W. 12th and Washburn Avenue in central Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in central Topeka.

The crash was reported at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 12th and Washburn Avenue in central Topeka.

One person was reported to have been taken to the hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

