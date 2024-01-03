Changes in retirement system could have you rethinking plans

Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial looks at retirment age changes that could prompt changes in financial planning.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year brings new rules and guidelines for various retirement systems.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down what that could mean for your retirement planning. Changes in various age requirements for contributions and limits could have you change your approach.

Carlson said the Social Security system has made changes regarding retirement age and when you might be able to collect reduced and full earnings. There also are earnings limits for people who have not yet reached full retirement age. In 2024, the limit is $59,520. Benefits go down $1 for every $3 earned over the limit until a person reaches full retirement age. Workers at or above full retirement age have no earnings limit.

Carlson said regularly checking in with a financial planner can help you assess where you’re at and any changes to consider.

