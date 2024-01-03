Chambers of Commerce announce 2024′s 15 Under 40 winners

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce announced 2024′s 15 Under 40 winners.

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials said they released the 15 Under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities.

Officials indicated winners of 2024′s 15 Under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Prairiewood Retreats, Blue Sage Barn. If you would like to attend the reception honoring the 2024 top young professional, click HERE. If you sign up for the Regional Leader’s Retreat to be held Jan. 19, you will receive a drink ticket to use at the reception.

“We are incredibly honored to recognize such a distinguished group,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our membership has been committed to engaging young professionals for the past several years and we feel very strongly that one way to engage is to recognize achievement.”

“While we knew we had a number of accomplished YP’s in the region, even we were a bit surprised by the level of achievement from this year’s winners and look forward to continuing to recognize our top young professionals in the coming years.”

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials indicated winners were nominated from three counties that make up the Manhattan MSA, which include Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties. Nominees were then asked to complete an application that outlined their achievements in their profession as well as work in the community. From the nearly 75 nominees and over 50 applicants, an appointed committee selected the final 15.

To be eligible for nomination, you had to meet the following criteria:

Be over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 as of November 30, 2022

Be employed in the greater Manhattan region

Exhibit qualities expressed in the 15 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming star in their profession, leadership and community service

The 2024 winners are:

Jurdene Coleman

Natalie Gordon

Lindsay Lowe

Kiley Moody

Stephanie Pierce

Stephanie Peterson

Cassandra Jones

Michaela Joyce

Kasey Kile Wilkinson

Stephen Bridenstine

Bailey Hinkle

Alexis Glessner

Sarah Duggan

Zach Sheppard

Kara Titus

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.