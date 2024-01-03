Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after comeback against Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker has been honored for his fight against the Cincinnati Bengals as he scored the only points for either team most of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that Harrison Butker has been recognized by the NFL following Sunday’s defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals behind a six-field goal performance.

The Chiefs noted that the veteran kicker was named the AFC “Special Teams Player of the Week” after his performance, which marked the second time this season that a kicker connected on six or more field goals in a single game. Only the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker achieved the same feat this season in Week 6.

The team indicated that Butker’s efforts were critical as they chipped away at a 10-point deficit. He was responsible for 18 unanswered points by the Chiefs’ offense from midway through the second quarter until the end of the game. He scored the only points for either team during that stretch.

Kansas City said this marks Butker’s fifth “Player of the Week” award of his career and his first since Week 2 of the 2020 season. It was the perfect way to recognize what has been an amazing campaign for Butker, who has connected on 31 of 33 field goal attempts - and all 37 extra-point tries this season.

The Chiefs noted that Butker will now aim to continue his exceptional season this upcoming Sunday and into the playoffs next week.

