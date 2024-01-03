Burglary, assault leads to Topeka man’s arrest

Michael Bennett, 45, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for burglary and assault.(Monticello Police department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burglary and assault resulted in a Topeka man’s arrest.

Topeka Police Department officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 that on Dec. 30, investigators from the TPD learned about a past burglary that had allegedly occurred on Dec. 25 in the 3900 block of SW Windsor Ct. It was reported that a residence had been broken into and firearms, a vehicle and other property had been stolen.

Investigators later identified a suspect as Michael Bennett, 45, of Topeka. Officials indicated Bennett had allegedly stolen property and battered a person who is known to him on Dec. 10.

According to Topeka Police Department, just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, TPD officers observed a stolen vehicle near NE Winfield and NE Belmont Ave. Officers started a car stop and the driver fled the area. Officers remained in the area and later located the same vehicle near NE Kellam and NE Arter. A car stop was initiated again and officers were able to contact the occupants. The driver was identified as Bennett.

As a result of the investigation, TPD officials indicated Bennett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; less than 8 years since sentence/diversion was completed
  • Burglary, dwelling to commit felony, theft, DV or sexually motivated crime
  • Theft > $1,500 < $25,000 From Building
  • Theft of firearm with value less than $25,000 (from building)
  • Criminal damage to property, without consent value < $1,000
  • Battery domestic violence
  • Theft of property $1,500 (All Other)

