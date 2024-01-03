Burglary, assault leads to Topeka man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burglary and assault resulted in a Topeka man’s arrest.

Topeka Police Department officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 that on Dec. 30, investigators from the TPD learned about a past burglary that had allegedly occurred on Dec. 25 in the 3900 block of SW Windsor Ct. It was reported that a residence had been broken into and firearms, a vehicle and other property had been stolen.

Investigators later identified a suspect as Michael Bennett, 45, of Topeka. Officials indicated Bennett had allegedly stolen property and battered a person who is known to him on Dec. 10.

According to Topeka Police Department, just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, TPD officers observed a stolen vehicle near NE Winfield and NE Belmont Ave. Officers started a car stop and the driver fled the area. Officers remained in the area and later located the same vehicle near NE Kellam and NE Arter. A car stop was initiated again and officers were able to contact the occupants. The driver was identified as Bennett.

As a result of the investigation, TPD officials indicated Bennett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; less than 8 years since sentence/diversion was completed

Burglary, dwelling to commit felony, theft, DV or sexually motivated crime

Theft > $1,500 < $25,000 From Building

Theft of firearm with value less than $25,000 (from building)

Criminal damage to property, without consent value < $1,000

Battery domestic violence

Theft of property $1,500 (All Other)

