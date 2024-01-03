Arrest made after chase with impaired driver leads to crash near Emporia Senior Center

Julio R. Blanco Godoy
Julio R. Blanco Godoy(Lyon County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a police chase with an impaired driver led to a crash near the Emporia Senior Center.

KVOE reports that around 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, the Emporia Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle at E. Sixth and Mechanic St. for a traffic violation.

However, EPD said the driver, later identified as Julio R. Blanco Godoy, 26, of Emporia, took off from law enforcement officials and began a short chase. The pursuit was called off in the 600 block of Union St. due to safety concerns.

Shortly afterward the chase ended, Police said they were notified of a crash near the Emporia Senior Center that involved the suspect vehicle. Blanco Godoy had exited the vehicle and began to run.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers were able to find Blanco Godoy in the 600 block of Lincoln just after the wreck. He was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Driving under the influence
  • Failure to appear
  • Emporia Municipal Court warrant

As of Wednesday, Blanco Godoy remains behind bars on a $1,998 bond.

This chase follows two other pursuit-related arrests in the area in less than 24 hours.

