Academic advisors aid students & parents with the adjusted 2024-25 FAFSA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal Student Aid Applications opened on Dec. 31 — three months later than usual and with a new look.

FAFSA typically opens Oct. 1 every year. This go around, FAFSA made some adjustments that they said will make the process easier.

Academic Advisor for TRIO EOC, Melody Lawrence, said some people are running into problems with FAFSA’s new application system.

”It just isn’t up to speed yet,” said Lawrence. “You’re going to find lots of delays where the system won’t eve allow you to go in. You’ll see a screen that says please be patient and sign back in. We’re just waiting for it to be ready to go for everyone.”

The new format also requires parents to consent for their child to receive federal aid, as a way to prevent fraud.

However, Lawrence said that’s causing stress for some applicants.

“If a parent does not consent for a student then the student will only be eligible for student loans,” said Lawrence. “That’s a big stumbling block for a lot of the young people that I see with FAFSA. Either parents are going to have to come together with the student or it may just take three or four times before a FAFSA is completed.”

Lawrence said they do have exceptions for some situations, such as children in foster care.

For anyone having trouble, she said to ask for help and she will walk with you through the process — every step of the way.

“We want everybody that wants to be in school to have access to school and maybe have a free education,” said Lawrence.

You can go to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library for free help with the FAFSA from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, where Lawrence said she is available to help anyone.

If Tuesdays don’t work for you, you can contact Melody Lawrence at melodyl@ku.edu to set up an appointment.

