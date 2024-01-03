46-year-old man arrested after threats made to teen in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 46-year-old man has been arrested after threats were made to a teenager near a Manhattan Dillons.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old boy who reported an adult male had threatened him.

As a result of the investigation, RCPD said Seth Sumners, 46, of Manhattan, was found to be the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal threat.

As of Wednesday, Sumners remains behind bars on an $8,000 bond.

