10-33 Foundation moves to Kansas under leadership of Jefferson Co. Fire Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization of first responders for first responders is set to move from the Golden State to the Sunflower State as a new leader steps into his role.

Jim Wilson, executive director of the 10-33 Foundation, announced on Friday, Dec. 29, that the organization would shift hands on Jan. 1 as the foundation moves to the Sunflower State.

“I am excited to announce that Jim Bodenheimer, longtime member and Executive Vice President of the Midwest Region, will become the Executive Director of the 10-33 Foundation,” Wilson said.

The 10-33 Foundation is an organization of first responders for first responders. It is meant to aid first responders and former military personnel in their battles against mental illness through crisis intervention services to help secure healthier lives, marriages and careers.

“Jim has faithfully served the 10-33 Foundation, and with his background, experience and passion, will take the 10-33 Foundation to all new levels,” Wilson noted.

Wilson said he will continue to be involved in the foundation as he continues speaking engagements, occasional education opportunities and aiding the organization in moving forward.

The organization is set to move from California to Kansas under Fire Chief Bodenheimer’s leadership as he continues to lead Jefferson Co. Fire District #10.

