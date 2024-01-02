Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast remains quiet through Thursday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will remain the focus and having an impact on temperatures. By Friday we’ll be monitoring storm system #1 that could bring some light snow to the area but Storm #2 is being monitored for early next week that could have a higher impact to the area.

Taking Action:

There is a risk for freezing fog in some areas late tonight into tomorrow morning. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination if you’re going to be out early.

Keep checking the forecast daily for updates on our storm systems. Both could have at least some impact on the area but the one early next week does look to be more intense. Still a lot of uncertainty with it but at least prepare for a possible snow storm that could lead to hazardous roads Monday and Tuesday.



Despite a cold front pushing through tomorrow into Thursday it will remain dry but models do differ on the amount of cloud cover. Have the sunglasses handy as you may need them at times. The next impactful weather maker will make its way into the area by Friday.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Fog may develop if skies become clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Chance for freezing fog early in the morning otherwise there may be some sun in some areas. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Thursday will have more clouds but expecting similar temperatures to Wednesday and continuing to stay dry.

By Friday there will be an opportunity for snow but it’ll be all about the timing on how much of an impact it will have. If snow begins early there will be slick spots in the morning before temperatures can get above freezing and limit accumulation during the afternoon but if it starts later it may not be until Friday night before the impacts increase. As of now minor accumulations are expected with this system.

Most of the weekend is looking to be dry before Storm #2 moves in by Monday afternoon. This will start out as a rain/snow mix before changing to all snow Monday night with the snow winding down Tuesday morning. The amount of snow is still highly uncertain but be ready for more snow than what will accumulate Friday into Friday night.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.