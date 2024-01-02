TPD Citizens Academy Ambassadors encourage telling officers #WeNeedYou

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is set aside to show support for the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

This year, the day will be observed Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Topeka Police Department’s Citizens Academy Ambassadors encourage everyone to take part.

The group’s board president Janet Rice visited Eye on NE Kansas with incoming board member Derek Carmichael with suggestions on how to take part.

One way they encourage businesses to show their support is to add messages to their marquees and display boards stating, “Dear Officer #WeNeedYou.” The hashtag is part of a national campaign.

Other ideas include writing a letter to your local law enforcement agencies or simply saying, “Thank you,” to an officer you see.

A day ahead of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and TPD will host a blood drive. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TPD’s Classroom A in the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. To make an appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code COPS.

For information on the next Citizen’s Academy session, follow https://www.topeka.org/tpd/opportunities-for-citizens/citizens-academy/#gsc.tab=0.

