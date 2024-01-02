Total tax collections in Kansas drop as income tax totals rise for December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As December comes to a close, the only area in which more funds were collected from residents than in years past was found to be individual income taxes, however, total tax collections in the state have fallen.

The Kansas Department of Revenue announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that the Sunflower State ended December 2023 with a total of $1.043 billion collected in taxes. That is about $36.9 million - 3.4% - less than what was estimated. Total tax collections were down 3.8% from the previous December.

Meanwhile, KDOR noted that individual income tax collections totaled $397.1 million, which is about $17.1 million - 4.5% - above the estimate. Income tax collections were up 5.9% from the previous year.

KDOR indicated that corporate income tax collections totaled $235.7 million, which is about $39.3 million - 14.3% - below the estimate. Corporate income tax collections were down 16.1% from the same month in 2022.

“Withholding tax, the largest component of the individual income tax receipts, was 9.2% greater than December 2022″, said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “This comes as no real surprise as the growth is entirely consistent with recent findings of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which showed that personal income and earnings in Kansas grew during the second and third quarters of 2023 at some of the highest rates in the country.”

Secretary Bufghart also said corporate income tax receipts were lower than expected as there was one less deposit day this December compared to last. Nearly $34.4 million was deposited on that additional day in 2022.

Lastly, KDOR said combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled $302.4 million, which is about $5.6 million - 1.8% - less than estimated. These receipts were down 1.6% from last December.

To view the total December 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.