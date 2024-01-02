Topeka ends 2023 with 34 homicides, most in city’s history

Topeka finished 2023 with 34 homicides, the most in the city's history, according to WIBW-TV...
(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka ended 2023 with 34 homicides, the most in the city’s history.

The previous record of 30 homicides was set in 2017.

Ages of homicide victims in 2023 ranged from 2 months to 95 years of age in the capital city.

According to WIBW-TV records, 19 of the city’s 2023 homicide victims were adult males; eight were juvenile females; four were juvenile males; and three were adult females.

Here is a look at the city’s top 10 homicide totals by year, according to WIBW-TV records:

1. 34 homicides, 2023

2. 30 homicides, 2017

3. 28 homicides, 1994

4. 25 homicides, 2020

5. 24 homicides, 1993

6. 23 homicides, 2001

7. 22 homicides, 2016

8. 19 homicides, tie 1978 and 1996

9. 18 homicides, tie 2000 and 2012

10. 17 homicides, 2018

