Topeka Capital-Journal transitioning to postal delivery in late January

The Topeka Capital-Journal is transitioning to postal delivery in late January.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capital-Journal is transitioning to postal delivery in late January.

Topeka Capital-Journal said in a social media post on Friday, Dec. 29, that leveraging the USPS will enable the Capital-Journal to deliver improved customer service while mitigating the challenges of inconsistent delivery.

Topeka Capital-Journal states that the change will occur starting Monday, Jan. 29, improving customer service and mitigating other challenges.

Capital-Journal states that although digital means are growing, they remain dedicated to its print edition for readers who prefer the print format.

Capital-Journal indicated subscribers will receive letters in the mail before the delivery change is implemented. The notifications will also include instructions on accessing digital products.

Capital-Journal noted subscribers with questions or concerns can visit help.cjonline.com/contact-us.

