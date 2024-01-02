Tips, tricks given by BBB meant to help Kansans keep their resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 2023 in the rear-view mirror, the Better Business Bureau has given Kansans tips and tricks to keep their New Year’s resolutions safely.

Whether Kansans focus on resolutions or not, the Better Business Bureau says the start of a new year can feel like a fresh start to many aspects of life. As residents continue to think about changes they may want to make in the new year, the bureau released the following tips.

Inventory all credit cards as they have high interest rates which can waste a lot of money over time. Reach out to the credit card company to see if a balance transfer offer can be used to switch to a card with a lower rate or ask if the interest rate can be lowered. Research financial institutions where credit cards are held on BBB.org first. Read the terms and contract carefully as there could be large penalties if a payment is missed. If Kansans have multiple cards, they should decide which debt-paying strategy is best. Some experts recommend paying off cards with the highest interest rates first. Others recommend paying off cards with the smallest balances first. Additionally, try sending in payments throughout the month.

The BBB warned residents to avoid wasting money on unethical businesses or scams. When purchases are made or businesses or chosen, Kansans should check with the BBB. Careful decisions made at the beginning can save time, money and headaches later on. Research companies through the bureau and check the scam tracker to see what scams are circulating in the area.

The Bureau has also recommended Kansans take advantage of free tools. Many online tools can help manage and reduce debt. Meanwhile, residents could also start budgeting. The creation of a written budget and tracking spending is one of the best ways to save money and stop spending more than what is earned. First, figure out how much debt needs to be paid off. The difference between fixed expenses, needs and wants should also be noted. Repayment goals should also be included in budgets as well as emergency savings.

When it comes to gym memberships and fitness resolutions, the BBB has also recommended the following:

Determine fitness goals. Decide goals in advance to help select an appropriate facility. Consult with physicians before new fitness regimens are embarked upon, especially if there are medical conditions that may be a concern.

Figure out priorities. Decide if a convenient location and extended hours will help stick to fitness plans. Maybe a variety of equipment or classes are better suited to sustain motivation. Think about how travel plans could affect workout regimens and decide on top priorities before shopping around.

Check BBB.org to read what previous customers have to say and see how the business responds to complaints. The information could help narrow down the list of gyms to tour in person.

Take a tour. Ensure the gym has the equipment, classes and trainers needed. Pay attention to important things, whether it is the cleanliness of the showers or the availability of Wi-Fi. Ask questions to ensure the rules are understood, and inquire about busy times, equipment wait times, preregistration requirements, availability and the cost of trainers. Also, ask how the gym staff maintains the cleanliness of the facilities.

Ask questions about limited free trials. Gyms often give a single-week free pass to potential members. This is a great way to see if the gym is a good fit. Try the gym at different times to see how crowded it is and whether there is a wait for certain equipment. Check out classes if they are offered.

Do not feel coerced. Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics to join right away. A reputable gym will give potential members enough time to read the contract thoroughly, tour the facilities, do some research and make an informed decision.

Calculate the true costs. Gyms often use special introductory offers to encourage new members, however, the price could rise once the initial period is over. Ensure regular monthly fees and what they will include are understood.

Understand the terms of the contract. Read the contract carefully before it is signed. Ensure all verbal promises made by the salesperson are in writing. What matters is the contract and the terms in it, so do not just take a salesperson’s word for it.

Lastly, the Bureau has offered the following resolutions to ensure Kansans do not fall victim to scams in 2024:

Resolve to be cautious with emails. Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or a company. Remember, scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency or reputable organization. Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

Resolve to never send money to strangers. If the person has never been met face-to-face, do not send them money. This is especially true if the person asks for funds using a pre-paid debit card or CashApp. Money sent to strangers in this way is untraceable and once it is sent, there is no getting it back. Scammers will try to trick residents into panicking.

Resolve to do research before online payments or purchases are made. Research the retailer before entering payment information when shopping online, or if asked to pay online, research the retailer before payment information is entered.

Resolve to use best judgment when personal information is shared. Sharing sensitive personal information with scammers opens the door to identity theft. Never share financial information, birthdates, addresses, social security numbers or Medicare numbers with an unsolicited caller.

Resolve to be social media smart. Use privacy settings on social media and only connect with known individuals. Be careful about including personal information in profiles and never reveal addresses or other sensitive information, even through a “fun” quiz. Scammers could use this information to make themselves pass as friends or relatives and earn trust. Also, be careful when products are brought through social media. Thousands of complaints have been received about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.