Suspicious vehicle leads to discovery of Dirty 30 pills, Rossville man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious vehicle in Central Topeka led to the discovery of fentanyl pills among other drugs and the driver’s New Year’s Eve arrest.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said the driver, identified as Richard L. Leonard, 43, of Rossville, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. Illegal drugs, including Dirty 30 pills and methamphetamine, were allegedly found on Leonard and inside the vehicle.

As a result, Leonard was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of opiates

Interference with law enforcement

Misdemeanor warrant out of the Topeka Police Department

As of Tuesday, Leonard remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for the narcotics counts, $2,500 for his felony Shawnee Co. warrant, and $6,750 for his Topeka bench warrant.

