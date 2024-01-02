Suspects identified as Waverly Lumber set to reopen following burglary

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspects in a late December burglary have been identified as employees prepare to reopen the Waverly store to customers.

KVOE reports that the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office has told it that investigators have been able to identify possible suspects as part of an ongoing investigation that involved both the Franklin and Osage Co. Sheriff’s Offices.

Law enforcement officials also said the investigation led to the recovery of around 90% of the stolen property which included vehicles, trailers, power equipment, tools and more.

Investigators said they continue to work to make arrests of the identified suspects as their names remain unreleased.

The investigation began after a late December report that Waverly Lumber had been burglarized and the store was forced to close for several days. The local business is now set to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

