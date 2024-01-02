State parks nationwide kick off first day hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for the chance to begin the new year connecting with the outdoors Kansas State Parks shared the perfect opportunity today.

Thirty-three Kansas State Parks hosted first-day hikes on the first day of the new year.

More than 200 people took advantage of the two-and-a-half-mile hike at Perry Lake on Monday.

“This year I think we’re gonna be bigger than we’ve ever been before. it’s getting pretty full and we’re not even really close to our starting point,” says hiker, Ron Payton.

First day hikes are part of a national program sponsored by America’s State Parks, offering families a way to get outside, exercise, and enjoy nature.

“We have annually helped the Perry State Park with organizing and promoting the first-day hike. We’ve been coming to these since they started doing them and they’re a great opportunity to get people outside to start the year,” says Co-Owner of Dirty Girls Adventure, Denise Selbee-Koch.

Hikers are reminded to bring essential items like water, snacks, and weather-appropriate clothing.

For some, this is the perfect way to start in the new year.

“Connecting with nature is a research-based way to feel great not just for your physical health but for your mental health and to connect with the community that enjoys some of the same things it’s a great opportunity for folks to connect,” says Selbee-Koch.

“You got to get healthy you got to stay healthy and taking a good walk in this type of weather cooler and everything it’s easier for everybody and it’s more fun,” says Payton.

