Shawnee Co. Clerk of Court Office to close to public during afternoons

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Court Clerk of the Court office will close to the public during the afternoons.

Third Judicial District (Shawnee Co.) said in an email to 13 News that beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Clerk of the Court office will be closing to the public from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Third Judicial District indicated they are hopeful the extra time will assist the clerk’s office with getting the backlog of paper cases and pleadings scanned and uploaded to Odyssey.

The court is still accessible to judges, AA’s and court staff, and for any emergencies that may arise.

Third Judicial District thanked the community for cooperation and understanding as they work to get caught up following the Oct. 12 cyber security incident.

