Salute our Heroes: Topeka stage & screen star gives back to his hometown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Jeff Kready is a respected performer who has captured praise for his various performances on Broadway in New York City. But Kready is still giving back in big ways in his hometown.

In December he returned to perform at the ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ Christmas parade. Kready and his wife, fellow Broadway star Nikki Renee Daniels, and their two daughters produced a special holiday show at TPAC for the second year in a row. And Kready and his family sang Christmas carols at the Topeka Zoo.

“Topeka was a great place for me to grow up” says Kready. “It’s a very supportive community. I had some tremendous mentors here that taught me so much. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now if it weren’t for my mentors in Topeka”.

Kready has also spent time mentoring theater students in Topeka. Just like others did for him.

“If you dream big and you work hard, anything is possible” says Kready. It is my responsibility to make sure that information is passed onto the next generation here in Topeka. Because we have a tremendous amount of talent in the community.

