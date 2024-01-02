Salute our Heroes: Topeka stage & screen star gives back to his hometown

Topeka stage and screen star gives back to his hometown
By David Oliver
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Jeff Kready is a respected performer who has captured praise for his various performances on Broadway in New York City. But Kready is still giving back in big ways in his hometown.

In December he returned to perform at the ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ Christmas parade. Kready and his wife, fellow Broadway star Nikki Renee Daniels, and their two daughters produced a special holiday show at TPAC for the second year in a row. And Kready and his family sang Christmas carols at the Topeka Zoo.

“Topeka was a great place for me to grow up” says Kready. “It’s a very supportive community. I had some tremendous mentors here that taught me so much. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now if it weren’t for my mentors in Topeka”.

Kready has also spent time mentoring theater students in Topeka. Just like others did for him.

“If you dream big and you work hard, anything is possible” says Kready. It is my responsibility to make sure that information is passed onto the next generation here in Topeka. Because we have a tremendous amount of talent in the community.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
FILE
Tractor destroyed after driver discovers smoking hay bale north of Emporia
FILE
2 from Colorado sent to Kansas hospitals after chase near Cheyenne Bottoms
Criminals are using home listings to scam others, especially when it comes to social media....
Woman rents home on Facebook Marketplace, but it was a scam the whole time
FILE
Kansans warned to ring in 2024 safely as police focus on impaired drivers

Latest News

Topeka stage and screen star gives back to his hometown
Salute our Heroes: Stage & screen star gives back to his hometown of Topeka
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman changes the future for those with FASD
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman changes the future for those with FASD
Jameson
Wednesday’s Child - Jameson