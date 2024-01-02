Radio legend to grace K-State’s McCain Auditorium as part of performance series

K-State officials said longtime "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor is...
K-State officials said longtime "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the radio show with a live performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A radio legend will grace Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium as part of its performance series.

Kansas State University officials said Garrison Keillor will present his “Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary” show as part of the McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at K-State’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials said the 140-minute performance celebrates the famed last live radio variety show, featuring Keillor’s stand-up comedy on the beauty of being 80. The show also includes favorite comedy sketches, such as Guy Noir: Private Eye, The Lives of the Cowboys and Duane’s Mom.

Officials with K-State indicated audiences will also hear the latest news from Lake Wobegon and a word or two from show “sponsors” Real Hot Coffee, the American Duct Tape Council, Guy’s Shoes and the Ketchup Advisory Board as well as an extended commercial from Powdermilk Biscuits.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

