Numbers rise for DUIs, more as a single death reported to KHP over NYE
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol saw more DUIs, speeding tickets, and more in just about every category of the New Year’s weekend holiday report however, only one death was reported.
The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that it has released information for its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report which ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.
KHP said it worked one non-DUI-related fatality crash which resulted in a single non-DUI-related fatality. Meanwhile, numbers were up in just about every other category.
Information compared to data from 2022 and 2023 are as follows:
|Enforcement Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|DUI Arrests
|11
|22
|29
|Speed Citations
|490
|567
|717
|Speed Warnings
|409
|439
|476
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|30
|47
|39
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|4
|9
|3
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|2
|3
|5
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|1
|Child Restraint - Citations
|8
|10
|19
|Motorist Assists
|648
|517
|504
|Fatal DUI-Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
|3
|4
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|3
|5
|1
