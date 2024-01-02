Numbers rise for DUIs, more as a single death reported to KHP over NYE

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol saw more DUIs, speeding tickets, and more in just about every category of the New Year’s weekend holiday report however, only one death was reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that it has released information for its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report which ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

KHP said it worked one non-DUI-related fatality crash which resulted in a single non-DUI-related fatality. Meanwhile, numbers were up in just about every other category.

One dead following semi vs. pedestrian collision in Lyon County

Information compared to data from 2022 and 2023 are as follows:

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests 112229
Speed Citations 490 567717
Speed Warnings 409439476
Safety Belt - Adult Citations 30 4739
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 493
Safety Belt - Teen Citations 235
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 001
Child Restraint - Citations 81019
Motorist Assists 648517504
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 000
DUI Related Fatalities 000
Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 341
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 351

