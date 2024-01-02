Numbers rise for DUIs, more as a single death reported to KHP over NYE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol saw more DUIs, speeding tickets, and more in just about every category of the New Year’s weekend holiday report however, only one death was reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that it has released information for its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report which ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

KHP said it worked one non-DUI-related fatality crash which resulted in a single non-DUI-related fatality. Meanwhile, numbers were up in just about every other category.

Information compared to data from 2022 and 2023 are as follows:

Enforcement Data 2022 2023 2024 DUI Arrests 11 22 29 Speed Citations 490 567 717 Speed Warnings 409 439 476 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 30 47 39 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 4 9 3 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 2 3 5 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 1 Child Restraint - Citations 8 10 19 Motorist Assists 648 517 504 Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 3 4 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 5 1

