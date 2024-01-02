Nine Kansas communities commended for 2023 projects, volunteers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine Kansas communities in the River Valley Extension District received the 2023 Community of Excellence award from the Kansas Community Empowerment program, located at Kansas State University.

Officials with K-State Research and Extension shared in a newsletter on social media at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 that Jaime Menon, co-coordinator of the Community Empowerment Program, said the Community of Excellence award is recognition for those communities that have completed a community assessment, address opportunities for community improvement and work to identify and meet the needs of their community.

The newsletter states that the award is provided through a partnership with Kansas PRIDE, Inc.

Officials with K-State Research and Extension said the following communities received the 2023 Community of Excellence:

Delia

Grainfield

Highland

Lakin

Leonardville

Olsburg

Russell

Vermillion

Wakefield

The newsletter states Menon says the program has helped communities grow for 53 years by allowing communities to identify what they want to preserve, create or improve for the future.

“There are some communities that go above and beyond with their workload and the Kansas Community Empowerment office would like to give them recognition,” Menon said.

K-State Research and Extension officials said using the award, communities can apply for a three-year period for multiple grants from the Kansas Community Empowerment program to address community needs. The awards are given by the Kansas Community Empowerment program, a partnership of K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE, Inc.

“Local Kansas Community Empowerment/PRIDE groups work hard to make their community a better place to live and work,” Menon said. “They all deserve recognition for the beneficial projects they bring to their communities.”

More information about Kansas Community Empowerment is located HERE or by calling 785-532-5840 or emailing KSCE@ksu.edu.

