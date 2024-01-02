Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital

The driver of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle near Southwest Topeka has been identified following his death at a local hospital.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle near Southwest Topeka has been identified following his death at a local hospital.

The Topeka Police Department says that the driver of a motorcycle that was hit by a car in late December has died as a result of their injuries and his identity has now been released.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a motorcycle-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, first responders said they found a white Ford Focus driven by Shana L. Estes, 36, of Topeka, had collided with a motorcycle driven by Joshua P. Harmer, 29, of Topeka.

TPD noted that Harmer was taken to a nearby hospital via AMR with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Estes was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. jail in connection to the warrant, but not the crash.

First responders said Harmer died as a result of his injuries two days after the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Ichabod nabs first NFL interception in prime time
An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines...
Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Player selections announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

Latest News

FILE
Numbers rise for DUIs, more as a single death reported to KHP over NYE
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and members of the scientific community...
KDWP, scientific community to review endangered species petitions
Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck
Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck
Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck
Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck
FILE
Kansas wildlife officials consider moving three species off threatened list