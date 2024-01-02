Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle near Southwest Topeka has been identified following his death at a local hospital.

The Topeka Police Department says that the driver of a motorcycle that was hit by a car in late December has died as a result of their injuries and his identity has now been released.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a motorcycle-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, first responders said they found a white Ford Focus driven by Shana L. Estes, 36, of Topeka, had collided with a motorcycle driven by Joshua P. Harmer, 29, of Topeka.

TPD noted that Harmer was taken to a nearby hospital via AMR with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Estes was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. jail in connection to the warrant, but not the crash.

First responders said Harmer died as a result of his injuries two days after the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.