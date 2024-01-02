Morning vehicle pursuit lands Topeka man behind bars

An early morning vehicle pursuit landed Dominick A. Howard, 30, of Topeka, behind bars.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a morning vehicle pursuit.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, a deputy attempted to stop a red 2004 Toyota Solara that was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department. The driver of the Solara failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began. During the pursuit, officers from Topeka Police Department were able to use spikes on the vehicle’s tires to attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then continued southbound over the Topeka Blvd. bridge. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 1200 block of SW 3rd St. after a successful Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) was performed by a pursuing deputy. After the vehicle stopped, the driver then fled on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver was apprehended after a short foot chase near the intersection of SW 2nd St. and SW Quinton Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Dominick A. Howard, 30, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on the following:

  • Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Reckless driving
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Operating a vehicle without registration
  • License plate violation
  • Failure to signal lane change
  • Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Failure to stop for traffic control device
  • Speeding

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

