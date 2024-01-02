Manhattan resident loses apartment after New Year’s Day kitchen fire

Crews extinguish a kitchen fire that displaced one Manhattan resident on Jan. 1, 2024.
Crews extinguish a kitchen fire that displaced one Manhattan resident on Jan. 1, 2024.(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan resident lost their home after an afternoon fire on New Year’s Day sparked in their kitchen.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, crews were called to 1433 Legore Ln. with reports of a house fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found smoke billowing from a 2-story home. Crews were able to access the basement which had been adapted into another apartment.

Once crews were able to gain entry, they said they found a working kitchen fire. A quick search of the rest of the home found it was occupied by one resident at the time. They were able to evacuate before crews arrived.

MFD noted that 17 firefighters on 6 apparatuses responded and remained at the scene until about 3:15 p.m. when the blaze was extinguished.

Crews indicated that the occupant of the basement apartment did lose their home as a result of the fire. No other residents were displaced. The fire caused around $5,000 in damage to items and $10,000 in damage to the structure.

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The owner of the building was found to be Lane and Elizabeth Mills of Manhattan.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

