Manhattan Chamber excited for new initiatives in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new year brings new opportunities. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to make the most of those opportunities with new plans in the works.

Jason Smith, the chamber’s President and CEO, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about new initiatives they have in the works.

Smith says the Chamber is excited to see the Elevate Fund get off the ground in 2024. He said the City of Manhattan approved a proposals in 2023 to set aside economic development funds to provide startup loans for businesses. Entrepreneurs may now start applying for Elevate Micro-Loans of up to $15,000. The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is helping with loan administration resources.

Information about the Elevate Fund and loan applications can be found at funding.sparkmhk.com.

Smith said the chamber also will undertake a review of strategic planning processes in 2024. He said it will involve a thorough review of whether what they’re doing meets up with the community’s needs.

Smith also talked about a recently-approved proposal for the Aggieville District. Watch the interview to hear more.

