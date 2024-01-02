Man arrested again after weapon found following Central Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested again after he was found in possession of a weapon following a brawl in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 17th and SW Buchanan St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two men who did know each other and had gotten into a fistfight. One man involved had run from the scene, he was identified as Terence D. Foster, 49, of Topeka.

TPD said Foster was found in the 1600 block of SW Clay St. in the possession of a firearm which he was not allowed. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Disorderly conduct

Interference with law enforcement

Required obedience to law enforcement

As of Tuesday, Foster remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Per WIBW records, Foster was arrested in July following a similar incident. He had threatened another victim with a weapon near 6th and Topeka Blvd.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.