Lyon Co. rings in 2024 with separate chases that led to drivers’ arrests

John Petz, Brett Wempe
John Petz, Brett Wempe(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Lyon Co. rang in the new year with two separate chases that both ended with the drivers behind bars.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle late on Sunday, Dec. 31, for a traffic violation near W. 9th Ave. and Constitution St.

However, police said the driver, later identified as Brett Wempe, 42, of Emporia, failed to abide by law enforcement commands and began a short chase that ended on Sherbrooke Dr. a few minutes later.

EPD said Wempe was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail just after midnight on:

  • Flee and elude
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Failure to appear
  • Parole violation

As of Tuesday, Wempe remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said that in a separate incident around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, deputies attempted to stop another vehicle near Seventh and Union St.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said this driver, John Petz, 24, of Emporia, also refused to stop and deputies on a short chase. He was also arrested and booked into jail on:

  • Flee and elude
  • Driving under the influence

As of Tuesday, Petz had been released from jail.

