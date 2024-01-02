Local Boys & Girls Club receives 40k donation to update their kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation celebrated their new kitchen with special guests and activities for the kids.

Power Crunch, partner of the Boys & Girls Club of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, donated $40,000 to support the club in upgrading its kitchen.

Today, January 2, 2024, the Boys & Girls Club celebrated by having the kids decorate their own Power Crunch bars and letting them talk about what empowers them. The organization also hosted a cooking class for the kids to participate in.

“I think it is very fun and educating to have our students learn the importance of what they are putting in their bodies, knowing how to cook something from start to finish, and understand the ingredients that they are cooking with as well,” said DeSpain. “I think it is important that kids understand where food comes from. They are used to opening a box of cookies or cereal, and not really understanding what the ingredients are.”

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.