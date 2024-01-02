Kansas wildlife officials consider moving three species off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildlife officials are considering moving three native Kansas species off its threatened list and onto its species in need of conservation list.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that every five years, it reviews the state’s Endangered, Threatened and Species-In-Need-of-Conservation lists as authorized by the Conservation Act of 1975.

KDWP noted that the review process started with a request for petitions to change listings, which closed in October of 2023. A seven-member committee made up of members who represented various disciplines form state and federal agencies and state universities decided which petitions merited full reviews.

For the current review, three petitions were submitted with substantial evidence to which the committee granted full review. Those petitions requester the following changes:

Shoal Chub - move from threatened to species in need of conservation

Broad-headed Skink - move from threatened to species in need of conservation

Northern Map Turtle - move from threatened to species in need of conservation

KDWP indicated that the full review process also includes public informational meetings and consultation with a panel of experts who evaluate petitions and provide input regarding information overlooked in the petition. A final recommendation will be provided to the KDWP Secretary and the commission based on scientific merit.

After a 90-day public comment period, KDWP said the commission will vote on listing changes at a future public hearing. Additionally, the Department plans to update dates associated with listed species possession regulations.

