Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual New Year celebration for the Kansas Prairie Pickers Association went out with a bang as people enjoyed food and bluegrass tunes.

This annual event occurred on January 1st, 2024 at the Auburn Community Center (a former high school). This location was selected for those who attend to get a chance to wander around looking at former classrooms and listen to tunes as they eat and enjoy the company of those around them to bring in the new year together.

Anyone in attendance could bring food to share and make some friends who may have a similar interest in listening to the live music.

