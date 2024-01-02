Kansas Prairie Pickers Association kicks off the new year with a jam session and potluck

By Shalynn Long
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual New Year celebration for the Kansas Prairie Pickers Association went out with a bang as people enjoyed food and bluegrass tunes.

This annual event occurred on January 1st, 2024 at the Auburn Community Center (a former high school). This location was selected for those who attend to get a chance to wander around looking at former classrooms and listen to tunes as they eat and enjoy the company of those around them to bring in the new year together.

Anyone in attendance could bring food to share and make some friends who may have a similar interest in listening to the live music.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Ichabod nabs first NFL interception in prime time
An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines...
Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Player selections announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

Latest News

The Kansas Judicial Branch has restored the public access portal.
Kansas Judicial Branch restores public access portal
Topeka ended 2023 with 34 homicides, the most in the city’s history.
Topeka ends 2023 with 34 homicides, most in city's history
The driver of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle near Southwest Topeka has been identified...
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
FILE
Numbers rise for DUIs, more as a single death reported to KHP over NYE
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and members of the scientific community...
KDWP, scientific community to review endangered species petitions