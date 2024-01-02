Kansas football loses offensive lineman to the portal

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold waits to run onto the field with his team before an NCAA...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold waits to run onto the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football will be without yet another starting offensive lineman going forward.

Spencer Lovell announced his plans to transfer as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6′6″, 325 lb guard spent one year in Lawrence and played in 10 games. He transferred from Cal, and had spent the three years prior at Arizona State.

The Jayhawks will now have four open spots on the offensive line. Dominick Puni and Mike Novitsky have exhausted their eligibility, and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams announced his intentions to transfer out of the program on Monday.

