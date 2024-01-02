Kansas Children’s Discovery Center attracts 120,002 visitors in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center attracted 120,002 visitors in 2023.

Officials with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the museum achieved a record-breaking attendance in 2023, welcoming a total of 102,002 visitors. This surpassed the previous record set in 2019 at 97,989 visitors.

Discovery Center officials said many factors contributed to the attendance record. The museum currently hosts the nationally-traveling Curious George: Let’s Get Curious exhibit, one of three special exhibitions hosted in 2023. Others included the nationally-traveling Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit, and Camp Kansas, a locally built exhibit introducing families to Kansas state parks and outdoor areas. Special exhibits were funded with support from private donors and Gage Park Improvement Authority funds.

Additionally, officials indicated the museum experienced a notable surge in out-of-town visitors, equally 38% of the total attendance with 45,945 individuals traveling to the museum from outside Shawnee Co. The number of out-of-town visitors increased by over 12,000 compared to 2022 and 14,000 more than in 2019, when the previous overall attendance record was set. Visitors traveling to Shawnee Co. to visit attractions to help drive local spending and generate tax revenue.

Officials with the Discovery Center said accessibility remains a key focus for the museum with over 1 in 3 admissions being either free or subsidized in 2023. Discovery Center continued to offer free admission nightso n the third Thursday of every month sponsored by local businesses with an average attendance of 300 people per month. The museum also welcomed 10,866 visitors with Sunflower summer, a Kansas Department of Education program that provides summer enrichment learning opportunities to Kansas families. More than 76% of Sunflower summer visitors traveling from outside Shawnee Co., and 40% were visiting the museum for the first time.

Discovery Center officials indicated the nonprofit children’s museum opened in 2011, and in the past 13 years has grown significantly, gaining prominence as a regional tourist attraction and community anchor for families. The museum ahs hosted nine major traveling exhibitions, reached thousands of children through community outreach events and welcomed over 900,000 visitors from all 60 states and 23 countries since its opening President/CEO Dené Mosier has led the museum since 2015.

