Kansans ring in the new year as gas hovers at same price for nearly a month

FILE
FILE(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans ring in the new year, gas prices continue to hover around $2.70 for unleaded and $3.65 for diesel as they have for the past month.

AAA indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that gas prices continue to hover around $2.71 across the Sunflower State as the rest of the nation sees an average of $3.10 per gallon of unleaded fuel.

According to AAA, gas prices have hovered around $2.71 for around a week while diesel prices slowly decreased from $3.68 a week before to $3.66 on New Year’s Day and finally to $3.65 on Tuesday.

AAA noted that drivers in Lawrence saw an average of $2.72 for unleaded gas on Tuesday, meanwhile, the Kansas City metro saw an average of $2.75 per gallon. Those in and around Manhattan saw a steeper price of $2.76 per gallon while those in Topeka saw a low $2.62. Lastly, drivers in the Wichita area saw an average of $2.71 on Tuesday morning.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in the Topeka area could find the cheapest gas at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort, 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta, for $2.45 per gallon. Those in the Manhattan area could stop by Casey’s at 329 Riley Ave. in Ogden for a price of $2.59 per gallon as well as at the Short Stop at 603 E. Highway 24 in St. Marys. Lastly, all three Casey’s, the BP and the Flying J in Emporia have their price set at $2.59 per gallon.

To find the cheapest gas near you, click HERE.

