K-State's Hayden Gillum declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Kansas State football’s star offensive linemen has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Starting center Hayden Gillum announced his declaration on Twitter/X on Tuesday. He’s a two-time All-Big 12 honoree.

Starting in all 14 and 13 games in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Gillum was a part of one of the best offensive line units in the country.

Over his five years with the Wildcats, the Plainville, KS native worked his way up to a scholarship spot, eventually becoming a full time starter. He announced his decision to come back for his fifth and final year in Manhattan back in January, 2023.

He decided to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl last week, rather than opt out ahead of the draft, citing his dedication to the program and Coach Conor Riley.

