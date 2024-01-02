K-State's Hayden Gillum declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) runs with teammates onto the field before an...
Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) runs with teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Kansas State football’s star offensive linemen has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Starting center Hayden Gillum announced his declaration on Twitter/X on Tuesday. He’s a two-time All-Big 12 honoree.

Starting in all 14 and 13 games in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Gillum was a part of one of the best offensive line units in the country.

Over his five years with the Wildcats, the Plainville, KS native worked his way up to a scholarship spot, eventually becoming a full time starter. He announced his decision to come back for his fifth and final year in Manhattan back in January, 2023.

He decided to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl last week, rather than opt out ahead of the draft, citing his dedication to the program and Coach Conor Riley.

