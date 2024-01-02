Historic Harley-Davidson of Topeka kicks off annual New Year’s Day ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists lined up on Monday for one last New Year’s Day ride from the current Harley-Davidson location.

For some, this was their first ride, while others remember when the ride first became a tradition.

Kayla Flory said she’s been coming for the past couple of years and enjoys every second of the rides.

”I feel like I was part of it before I was actually part of it,” said Flory. “Everybody here just makes us feel like a huge family and it really is a huge family. Whether you’re riding a Harley or a Honda — we welcome everyone.”

Dillyn Sears said this ride would be his first and final.

“I’m very thankful to get to go on this one here because this building has so much meaning to the town and it’s been here for such a long time,” said Sears. “I’m super excited to do it, but I believe that next years is going to be just as awesome.”

Bruce Zimmerman said he’s been enjoying the thrill of the ride for the past 45 years.

While it’s bittersweet to leave the current location where they’ve rode from since 1999, Zimmerman said the tradition will stand strong.

“It starts out as something you want to do because you see other people doing it and having fun and once you experience — it is kind of ultimate freedom,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said they are excited to keep the celebration of riding into the new year at their new location.

”One neat thing about this ride is it’s for all brands,” said Zimmerman. “We leave from the Harley shop but we welcome all motorcyclists to come out and start the new year out right on a motorcycle. This should be, we think, our last ride from this location for Historic Harley-Davidson here in Topeka.”

The riders will say, time and time again — there’s nothing like the thrill of the ride.

“You only have one life and you’ve got to find something you love and stick with it. This is what we love — that’s why we ride.”

Harley-Davidson said their plans for relocation are focused on the West side of Topeka in the I-70 area and expect the transition to take place later this year.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.