Highway traffic delayed after robbery suspect kills self and other driver in head-on collision

Pilot Gas Station, Birmingham Road, KCMO
Pilot Gas Station, Birmingham Road, KCMO(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning, an armed robbery suspect going the wrong way on I-435 northbound collided with another driver at Highway 210, killing both on impact.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.

Kansas City police were in pursuit of the suspect until he reached the highway after he “hit up” several locations, including the Mini-Mart on Northwest Barry Road and the Shell Gas Station on Northwest 64th Street.

Police said he did fire one shot at the Shell station but did not hit anyone.

The last location the suspect is said to have robbed is The Pilot gas station on Birmingham Road near Ameristar Casino.

I-435 Northbound at Front Street was closed for a couple of hours before one lane of traffic was reopened.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
FILE
Tractor destroyed after driver discovers smoking hay bale north of Emporia
An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines...
Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss
The minimum wage in Missouri increases again on Jan. 1, from $12 to $12.30.
Minimum-wage gap between Kansas, Missouri widening in 2024

Latest News

FILE
Kansans ring in the new year as gas hovers at same price for nearly a month
FILE
Florida woman seriously injured after rear-end collision on I-70 near KC
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman
Coffey County Sheriff's Office warns the public about a burglary that took place on Monday,...
Coffey Co. law enforcement officials seek information about school threat