Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Trisha Garmany
Trisha Garmany(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop along Highway 75 over the weekend led to the discovery of fentanyl on a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 143 on Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found the driver, Trisha M. Garmany, 34, of Scranton, had a warrant out for her arrest. Fentanyl was also found inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Garmany was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Arrest warrant

As of Tuesday, Garmany remains behind bars.

