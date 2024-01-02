Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop along Highway 75 over the weekend led to the discovery of fentanyl on a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 143 on Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found the driver, Trisha M. Garmany, 34, of Scranton, had a warrant out for her arrest. Fentanyl was also found inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Garmany was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of paraphernalia

Arrest warrant

As of Tuesday, Garmany remains behind bars.

