New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Year’s Eve plans were foiled for four as they were found with illegal drugs in their possession following multiple incidents around Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, deputies stopped a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with expired tags in the 5000 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said a K9 unit was called and illegal drugs were found. As a result, two people were arrested:

Chelsea N. Townsend, 41, of Quenemo Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia

William C. Gerety, 43, of Meriden Possession of drug paraphernalia



As of Tuesday, Townsend and Gerety had both bonded out of custody.

Then, around 8:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a white 2004 GMC Sierra in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. for a traffic violation. The SUV had a tag that had been reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

After the driver stopped, he bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run. After a short chase, he was taken into custody and identified as Isaiah P. Myers, 29, of Topeka. He was arrested and booked into jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of stolen property

No vehicle insurance

Driving while license suspended

Disorderly conduct

City of Topeka bench warrant

Two Riley Co. traffic warrants

As of Tuesday, Myers remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for the narcotics accusations, a $2,500 bond for his Shawnee Co. misdemeanor warrant, a $3,140 bond for his Topeka bench warrants and a $1,000 bond each for his Riley Co. warrants.

About 10 minutes after that incident, deputies were called to the intersection of SW 53rd St. and SW Valencia Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2016 black Nissan Maxima that had rolled. During the investigation, illegal drugs were also found. As a result, the driver, David Delgadillo, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail on:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving under the influence

Improper driving on a laned roadway

As of Tuesday, Delgadillo has since bonded out of custody.

