New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Year’s Eve plans were foiled for four as they were found with illegal drugs in their possession following multiple incidents around Shawnee Co.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, deputies stopped a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with expired tags in the 5000 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials said a K9 unit was called and illegal drugs were found. As a result, two people were arrested:
- Chelsea N. Townsend, 41, of Quenemo
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- William C. Gerety, 43, of Meriden
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
As of Tuesday, Townsend and Gerety had both bonded out of custody.
Then, around 8:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a white 2004 GMC Sierra in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. for a traffic violation. The SUV had a tag that had been reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.
After the driver stopped, he bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run. After a short chase, he was taken into custody and identified as Isaiah P. Myers, 29, of Topeka. He was arrested and booked into jail on:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Interference with law enforcement
- Possession of stolen property
- No vehicle insurance
- Driving while license suspended
- Disorderly conduct
- City of Topeka bench warrant
- Two Riley Co. traffic warrants
As of Tuesday, Myers remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for the narcotics accusations, a $2,500 bond for his Shawnee Co. misdemeanor warrant, a $3,140 bond for his Topeka bench warrants and a $1,000 bond each for his Riley Co. warrants.
About 10 minutes after that incident, deputies were called to the intersection of SW 53rd St. and SW Valencia Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.
When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2016 black Nissan Maxima that had rolled. During the investigation, illegal drugs were also found. As a result, the driver, David Delgadillo, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail on:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving under the influence
- Improper driving on a laned roadway
As of Tuesday, Delgadillo has since bonded out of custody.
