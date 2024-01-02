Former K-State and Frankfort standout to play for Oklahoma State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Wildcat and Frankfort High School star will end her collegiate career with the Cowgirls.

Emilee Ebert, who graduated from K-State after the 2022-23 season, will use her Covid-19 year of eligibility to play for Oklahoma State for the rest of the 2023-24 season, as announced by the program on Monday.

The 6′0″ guard played in 118 games over four years with the Wildcats, totaling 548 points, 236 assists, and 63 steals.

“We have been battling with very limited numbers and Emilee will help fill a void for us,” said Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt. “I have known and respected her since I recruited her in high school. It is a rare opportunity to get someone of her character, ability and experience at this time of year. She’s going to be a much needed addition for the Cowgirls!”

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.