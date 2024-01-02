Florida woman seriously injured after rear-end collision on I-70 near KC

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida woman was seriously injured after she allegedly cut off another vehicle on I-70 near Kansas City and caused a rear-end collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 411.4 on eastbound I-70 near Kansas City with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2022 Range Rover driven by Xiaoyan Lyu, 56, of Jacksonville, Fla., had been headed east on I-70 in the lane to exit onto I-435.

KHP noted that a 2018 Volvo VNL driven by George A.P. Newcombe, 25, of Gurley, Ala., had also been headed east in the right lane of the interstate - to the left of Lyu.

Troopers said Lyu switched lanes to avoid exiting the interstate, however, she veered in front of Newcombe’s vehicle which caused a rear-end collision. The impact forced Lyu’s Range Rover off the road and into a barrier wall.

First responders said Lyu was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Newcombe escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.