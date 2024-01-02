Emporia State’s Yohe named MIAA Athlete of the Week

By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State center Darius Yohe has been named the MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Yohe posted the first triple-double ever for Emporia State in the NCAA era on Saturday at White Auditorium. He totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a program record 11 blocks en route to the Hornets’ 64-50 victory over Friends.

Those 11 blocks broke Marcellus Steide’s ESU single-game block record of 10, which was set against Washburn in January, 1993.

Yohe leads the MIAA with blocks this season, and is third in the nation as well.

This marks the first recorded triple-double in the MIAA to include blocks since the NCAA began tracking triple-doubles. It’s also the first triple-double by any MIAA player since Northwest Missouri’s Ryan Hawkins in March, 2021.

Yohe’s 11 points also helped him surpass the 1,000 point mark in his collegiate career.

Emporia State will hit the court once again on Wednesday, January 3rd to host Newman. The women will begin the double-header at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at approximately 7:30 p.m.

