Drive through food distribution to take place at Kansas Neurological Institute

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through food distribution event will take place at Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI).

Town and Country Christian Church said 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed at no charge to families needing and requesting it, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 at the east entrance of KNI, off of 21st and Randolph St. when the food truck has been unloaded. The event is sponsored by Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters Community Food Network.

Officials indicated if you would like to receive food, go to the stop light at the intersection of SW 21st St. and Randolph St., turn south and follow the signs.

Officials said food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as quantities last. No I.D. is required.

Officials noted volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 a.m. Food will be given to any volunteer requesting it.

