Coffey Co. law enforcement officials seek information about school threat

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As students and faculty prepare to return to the classroom after winter break, law enforcement officials in Coffey Co. are seeking information about a school threat.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff Thomas Johnson announced on Dec. 31 that the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a social media post that made threats to the Southern Coffey Co. School District USD 245.

“No matter the credibility of any threat, the Sheriff’s Office will investigate, and all steps will be taken to ensure all students and faculty are provided a safe learning environment,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Law enforcement officials noted that the case remains active and those found responsible will be prosecuted.

Classes are set to resume in the district at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.

