Check welfare call leads to man’s arrest after victim threatened with gun

Billy Ketron
Billy Ketron(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A check welfare call on New Year’s Eve led to the arrest of one man after he allegedly threatened a victim with a gun near Topeka’s Holliday Park.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Taylor St. with a check welfare request.

TPD said it had been reported that a man identified as Billy R. Ketron, 49, of Topeka, had a gun and had threatened someone with it.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Ketron with the firearm which was also found to be stolen.

As a result of the investigation, Ketron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of stolen property

As of Tuesday, Ketron remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Ichabod nabs first NFL interception in prime time
An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines...
Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Player selections announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

Latest News

Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
FILE
Total tax collections in Kansas drop as income tax totals rise for December
Terence Foster
Man arrested again after weapon found following Central Topeka brawl
The Kansas Judicial Branch has restored the public access portal.
Kansas Judicial Branch restores public access portal