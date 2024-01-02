Check welfare call leads to man’s arrest after victim threatened with gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A check welfare call on New Year’s Eve led to the arrest of one man after he allegedly threatened a victim with a gun near Topeka’s Holliday Park.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Taylor St. with a check welfare request.

TPD said it had been reported that a man identified as Billy R. Ketron, 49, of Topeka, had a gun and had threatened someone with it.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Ketron with the firearm which was also found to be stolen.

As a result of the investigation, Ketron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Possession of stolen property

As of Tuesday, Ketron remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

