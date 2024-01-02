Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about Medicare scam calls

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about Medicare scam calls in the area.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said county residents have expressed concerns about another scam circulating the area. Residents are being contacted by phone by a female who is representing herself as a Medicare employee. She is asking residents if they have received their new plastic Medicare card yet and asking for the date that the individual signed up for Medicare and to have the resident verify their Medicare number.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated Medicare has been contacted and they have verified that this is a scam as they would never contact individuals in such a way.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said so far, no one has fallen victim to this scam. Please do not give out any personal information over the phone. If you feel that you are a victim of a scam, contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.