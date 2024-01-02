Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported

Wayne Partridge
Wayne Partridge(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to a local hospital on New Year’s Day led to the arrest of one man who started 2024 behind bars after he was accused of multiple child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, law enforcement officials were called to a local hospital with reports of a previous disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said hospital staff reported multiple sexual offenses had occurred in the 2100 block of SE 102nd St. The suspect was identified as Wayne J. Partridge, 46, of Berryton.

After a preliminary investigation at the hospital, deputies said they went to the scene of the crime where Partridge was found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Rape
  • Rape of a victim between the ages of 14 and 18 years old
  • Indecent liberties with a child
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy

As of Tuesday, Partridge remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals
Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Ichabod nabs first NFL interception in prime time
An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines...
Plane forced to make emergency landing in western Kansas following engine loss
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Player selections announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

Latest News

Billy Ketron
Check welfare call leads to man’s arrest after victim threatened with gun
FILE
Total tax collections in Kansas drop as income tax totals rise for December
Terence Foster
Man arrested again after weapon found following Central Topeka brawl
The Kansas Judicial Branch has restored the public access portal.
Kansas Judicial Branch restores public access portal