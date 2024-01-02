Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to a local hospital on New Year’s Day led to the arrest of one man who started 2024 behind bars after he was accused of multiple child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, law enforcement officials were called to a local hospital with reports of a previous disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said hospital staff reported multiple sexual offenses had occurred in the 2100 block of SE 102nd St. The suspect was identified as Wayne J. Partridge, 46, of Berryton.

After a preliminary investigation at the hospital, deputies said they went to the scene of the crime where Partridge was found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape

Rape of a victim between the ages of 14 and 18 years old

Indecent liberties with a child

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Aggravated criminal sodomy

As of Tuesday, Partridge remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.