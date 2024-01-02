4th attempted murder suspect found 2 months after house party shooting

Marc Oliver
Marc Oliver(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fourth suspect has been arrested after an early-morning shooting in October left three men in a Manhattan hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, law enforcement officials arrested Marc Oliver, 18, of Manhattan, in connection to a Riley Co. District Court warrant for attempted murder in the first-degree, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and probation violation.

Early on Oct. 21, RCPD said the communication center received multiple 911 calls that reported gunfire at a house party. When first responders arrived, they found two male victims both suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with another gunshot wound from the same incident.

Within the week, detectives said the arrested three men in connection to the shooting, all on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and firing into an occupied dwelling.

  • Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden
  • Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden
  • Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan

However, Oliver evaded capture and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 26.

As of Tuesday, all four suspects, including Oliver, remain behind bars on a $1 million bond each.

WIBW records indicate that McGee, Stowers and McGowdy were all arrested in August of 2022 following a robbery in which they held a 19-year-old victim up at gunpoint. They then proceeded to take a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. All of them were booked into correctional facilities. McGee was sent to the juvenile detention center as he was 17 at the time.

