Wichita family celebrating life of 10-year-old boy given second chance with donated heart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new year is starting for a Wichita family without a central piece. Ten-year-old BJ died last month after his body quickly began to reject the transplanted heart he received eight years ago.

A teddy bear is on one of Briteney Carter’s prized possessions, given to her by a hospital. It’s a connection to her son, Brandon Engram Jr., better known as “BJ.” Through the bear, Carter can hear her son’s heartbeat and voice.

“I’m just grateful that I got to spend those 10 years with BJ. It’s been a blessing,” she said. “I’m going to miss him. The fam is going to miss him.”

BJ got a second chance at life when he was 18 months old.

“He had got sick, he was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital,” Carter said.

She said BJ was the first patient at the Kansas City hospital to get a mechanical Berlin Heart before getting a transplanted heart. Carter said her son spent a year of his life in the hospital.

“When he first got his heart, he was so full of energy, not even the kids he played with could keep up, not even me,” she said.

A decision made by another parent gave Carter what any parent wants, a chance to watch their child grow up.

“I think it’s very, a very courageous and very kind thing for a parent to lose another child and be willing to give their organs to other children who need it, so that their child could live through them, as well,” Carter said.

Over the past eight years, she saw BJ grow and thrive.

“BJ was a very good kid. He was a leader, he was a true child of God,” Carter said.

She said her son “was into football and basketball,” and was “full of life.”

In November, BJ was admitted to a children’s hospital in Dallas as his body began to reject the transplant medications and his heart quickly deteriorated.

“It was very unexpected and it just, it was a lot,” Carter said.

But she said she’s thankful for the time she had with her son and this his life will still be celebrated on his birthday and “heart day.”

You can learn more about the life-changing process of organ donations at https://donatelifeks.com/. BJ’s family also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

